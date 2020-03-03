McMillan on Turner’s game-changing defensive ability: ‘That’s what he’s here for’

Nate McMillan on Myles Turner's ability to impact the game defensively, which was on display as he made a key block in the game's final minute: "That's what he's here for. That's the reason we signed him — his ability to defend the basket. He's been coming up big for us."

