Brogdon on Sabonis and Turner: ‘Those guys finished the game for us’
Video Details
Malcolm Brogdon on Myles Turner and Domas Sabonis' ability to close games together: "They're both unselfish, they're smart and they're skilled, so it's only a matter of time until the chemistry starts working."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.