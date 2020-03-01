Oladipo on Warren: ‘He’s been a scorer his whole career, his whole life really’

Warren and Oladipo combined for 49 points in a win against the Cavs. Warren on Oladipo: "I love playing with him." Oladipo on Warren: "He's been a scorer his whole career... I remember watching him on TV like 'This dude gets a bucket.'" 

