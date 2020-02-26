Justin Holiday: Strong defense ‘always means more than offense to me’
Video Details
Justin Holiday on if he's surprised with how quickly the Pacers made adjustments after Sunday's loss to the Raptors: "To be honest, no, because I feel like this is the way we're supposed to be playing every night. Not saying beating a team by this much, but that type of effort, that type of energy."
