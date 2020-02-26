McMillan: ‘It was good to see Malcolm knock down some shots’ in win over Hornets
Nate McMillan on the Pacers bouncing back against the Hornets after a blowout loss to the Raptors: "I didn't see the game in Toronto (coming). I really felt that we were going to go up there and win that game. I felt we could beat that team, and they just totally smacked us. But I loved our response tonight — all about business."
