McMillan: Pacers’ loss to Raptors was ‘a wake-up call’
Nate McMillan on how the Pacers will respond after their 127-81 loss to the Raptors: "This is about pride. You get kicked like this, the response is to come out and play basketball — simple as that. Got to play with more energy, more effort, more connection, more everything."
