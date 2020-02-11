McDermott on losing streak: ‘We’re going to get closer because of this’
Video Details
Doug McDermott on the Pacers' mentality after loss: "We're going to get closer because of this. We're not going to fold. We're not going to go separate ways... We're going to keep fighting."
