Sabonis: ‘It’s a tough way to lose’ against Nets
Video Details
Domantas Sabonis on the Pacers' loss in the final seconds: "It's a tough way to lose and this is where people start getting mad at each other. But this is where we got to stick together because we felt like we put ourselves in a position to win."
