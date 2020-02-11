Oladipo: ‘We just got to continue to lift one another up’ after loss to Nets
Victor Oladipo after the Pacers' loss to the Nets: "Adding me to the scenario, I think we're all trying to refigure out what our roles are. Because right now, I don't think we all know... Other teams are at their peak right now and we're kind of starting over."
