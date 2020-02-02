McMillan after loss to Knicks: ‘We never established a tempo’
Nate McMillan on the loss to the Knicks: "I just thought we were flat. I thought we were flat the entire game...You're not going to beat teams scoring 11 points in the first (quarter)."
