McDermott on Oladipo: ‘He can create. He can get downhill’
Video Details
Doug McDermott on the Pacers adjusting to having Victor Oladipo in the lineup: "Not a lot of times you have to deal with this in the middle of the season, but fortunately for us, we add an All-Star to our roster. We've just got to figure it out."
