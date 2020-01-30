Victor Oladipo: ‘I’m just thankful’ to return to the court

Victor Oladipo gets emotional while discussing his game-tying shot: "I just shot it, man. Mamba Mentality. That's for Kobe, GiGi, all the people that was on that helicopter. It's been a tough year, man, but tough times don't last. Tough people do."

