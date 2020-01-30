Sabonis: Pacers ‘got it done when it mattered’ in win over Bulls
Video Details
Domas Sabonis on Victor Oladipo's game-tying shot: "I was like, 'This is the one that goes in,' and he cashed it. It was amazing. He deserves it. He's been working so hard just to come back, been in the best possible mood ever after an injury like that. He deserves all of it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.