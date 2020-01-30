Sabonis: Pacers ‘got it done when it mattered’ in win over Bulls

Video Details

Domas Sabonis on Victor Oladipo's game-tying shot: "I was like, 'This is the one that goes in,' and he cashed it. It was amazing. He deserves it. He's been working so hard just to come back, been in the best possible mood ever after an injury like that. He deserves all of it."

More Videos »