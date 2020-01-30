Victor Oladipo: ‘I learned a lot about myself’ during recovery process
Video Details
Victor Oladipo: "I'm a very confident person by nature, but I'm still human. At the end of the day, when you're doing something at the best of your ability and the best of your ability isn't good enough ... it can wear on you mentally."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.