Victor Oladipo: ‘It’s been great just watching everybody’s growth’
Victor Oladipo on the Pacers finding ways to win in his absence: "It's been great, honestly, for them to still be successful. It didn't make it as hard to sit out. Obviously it's hard, but can you imagine if we weren't winning? Man, I'd be miserable."
