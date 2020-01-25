Oladipo on return: ‘I’m looking forward to getting out there and just playing’
Video Details
We're five days away from the return of Victor Oladipo and he's itching to get back on the court with the Pacers: "At the end of the day, that doubt never crept in of me being able to be myself again. I just know I got to continue to just keep working hard."
