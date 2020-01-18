McDermott on what worked against Minnesota: ‘We just kept playing’
Video Details
Doug McDermott on if he's noticed teams changing coverage on him: "I think they're (other teams) respecting me a lot as a shooter. I've had to come up with different ways to score...Domas sets great screens so I'm able to get to the rim a lot easier."
