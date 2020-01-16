McMillan: ‘I thought our guys did a good job of attacking’ in win over Timberwolves
- Domantas Sabonis
- Domantas Sabonis
- Doug McDermott
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- T.J. McConnell
Nate McMillan on T.J. McConnell's ability to pick up the pace: "That's what he does — we look for him to pick the tempo up, get us running, and he did a good job again tonight of ... creating opportunities for guys and knocking down a couple shots himself."
