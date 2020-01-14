McConnell: ‘Our fans were a huge, huge part of why we won tonight’
McConnell on the incredible play he made late in the fourth: "The building was rocking after it. It got us all excited and motivated to take it to another level... Our fans were a huge, huge part of why we won tonight."
