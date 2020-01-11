Turner: ‘This is a big win for us’ after taking down the Bulls
Myles Turner after scoring 27 points against the Bulls: "For me, I've been thrown into so many positions in the past couple of years and I'm just comfortable out here. We have a lot of great guys that are able to make plays and that definitely helps."
