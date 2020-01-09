Justin Holiday: ‘I just don’t think we had enough energy’ against Heat
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Justin Holiday
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Miami Heat
- Southeast
- Victor Oladipo
-
Justin Holiday says the Pacers didn't play their usual brand of basketball against the Heat: "We have to have a certain energy and a certain sharpness about ourselves, and we didn't have that tonight."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.