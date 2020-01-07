McMillan: ‘I loved the fight that we finished this road trip with’
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- Central
- Charlotte Hornets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Southeast
- T.J. Warren
- T.J. Warren
-
Nate McMillan on T.J. Warren's 36-point night against the Hornets: "I thought he played a real smart game tonight. ... When he was able to get a look at the basket, he put it in the basket."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.