Doug McDermott: ‘We didn’t play very well in the second half’ against Nuggets
Video Details
Doug McDermott says the Pacers need to shake this loss and move on: "We're sharing the ball well, we're getting good shots — sometimes they're just not going to fall. ... Just got to keep sticking with it, keep being unselfish and good things will come."
