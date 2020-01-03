Sabonis: ‘I feel like we’ve had a little slippage’ on the boards
Domas Sabonis on what did the Indiana Pacers in against the Nuggets: "I feel like at times we got stops, but we just couldn't finish the possession with a rebound. When you're down late in the game, that just kills your energy."
