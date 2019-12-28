All three Holiday brothers on playing against each other
Video Details
Tonight marks the first time three brothers play on the same floor in the NBA and it's safe to say the Holiday's are excited: Jrue: "This is super cool." Aaron: "I'm just happy to be out here with them. Hopefully, we can continue this." Justin: "We support all the way down."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879