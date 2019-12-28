McMillan: ‘You have to make those plays’ after losing in final seconds
Video Details
Nate McMillan on losing in the final seconds to the Heat: "It comes down to two plays. We have to execute and we didn't... You have to make those plays."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879