Myles Turner: ‘It’s a playoff intensity game and we pulled through’
Video Details
Turner on his night against the Raptors: "Regardless of anybody's opinion, I'm a shooter. Shooters shoot. That's my mentality. That's my mindset. I saw open looks and I let it fly."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879