McMillan: ‘We weren’t able to sustain it’ against Bucks

Nate McMillan says the Pacers did a solid job of containing Antetokounmpo, but other Bucks players stepped up: "They don't just have Giannis over there. I thought we did a good job of trying to keep him out of the paint, but they showed that they have other guys that can score."

