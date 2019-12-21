Holiday: ‘Our team is the best when we have a lot of guys scoring’
Video Details
Justin Holiday on what he's thinking about when he's on the bench: "I'm just seeing what they're (players on the floor) doing. I'm thinking about more of things I can maybe say to them when they come out or when we come into the huddle."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879