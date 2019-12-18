Sabonis: ‘We stuck together for 48 minutes’ in win over Lakers
Video Details
- Central
- Domantas Sabonis
- Domantas Sabonis
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Myles Turner
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Domas Sabonis on playing alongside Myles Turner: "Every game I feel like we're building that chemistry more and more. We're just going out there and we're just trying to help each other."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879