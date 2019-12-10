Holiday: Pacers’ energy level ‘wasn’t as high as it usually is’ vs. Clippers
Video Details
Justin Holiday after the Pacers' loss to the Clippers: " I think we could've been a little better offensively and obviously making shots, but some days you don't make shots and that's just what it is."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879