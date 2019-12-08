Sabonis: ‘We’re lucky they missed… but tonight was our night’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Domantas Sabonis
- Domantas Sabonis
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- FOX Sports Indiana - Pacers
- Indiana Pacers
- New York Knicks
-
Domantas Sabonis after the Indiana Pacers escape with a 104-103 victory over the New York Knicks: "We're lucky they missed... We put ourselves in a bad situation, but tonight was our night."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879