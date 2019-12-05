Holiday: Pacers are ‘doing a good job of playing team basketball’
Video Details
Justin Holiday on getting a steal and a dunk to finish off the Pacers' victory over the Thunder: "I just tried to take (Chris Paul) away to get a five-second call, and next thing I know the ball hits my hand and I'm getting a dunk."
