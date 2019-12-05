McMillan on McDermott: ‘He’s a guy that we’re looking to play off of’

Nate McMillan on Doug McDermott: "He's a guy that we're looking to play off of. We want to try to get him opportunities out on the floor. ... We want Doug to be aggressive. He's done a good job of just creating offense, moving, getting free, and our guys are finding him."

