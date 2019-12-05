McDermott: Pacers’ bench ‘just brought a lot of energy’ against Thunder
Doug McDermott on the Pacers' victory over the Thunder: "OKC's a good team. They're playing well right now, and to come into this building, it's always a great win. I think it's huge going forward."
