T.J. Warren: ‘We were resilient down the stretch’ against Thunder
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Myles Turner
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- T.J. Warren
- T.J. Warren
- West
- West
-
T.J. Warren on the Pacers having seven players score in double figures tonight: "Everybody's capable of making shots any given night. We've just got to lock in on the defensive end consistently and everything will work out."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879