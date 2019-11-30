Luke Amstutz on the East Noble football team: ‘I love those boys’
Video Details
East Noble Head Coach Luke Amstutz on the Knights' season: "They say, 'Enjoy the process. Life's in the journey.' All the cliches are true. Those are all the things we'll remember when we look back."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879