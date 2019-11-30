Brock Combs on his play: “I just play hard’
Video Details
Brock Combs on battling through injuries to play in this game and score two touchdowns: "This is my last game. There's no way I'm missing out because of a slight injury."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879