John Hurley: ‘Hats off to our offensive and defensive lines’
Video Details
Evansville Memorial Head Coach John Hurley got his 100th win after the Tigers won the 4A state championship. One of his players really stood out to him: "How about Brock Combs? If there's a Mr. Football in the state of Indiana, it might be him."
