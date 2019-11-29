Chatard’s Daylen Taylor: ‘It’s a great feeling’ on winning state title
Daylen Taylor on topping his high school career off with a state championship at Bishop Chatard: "This is the greatest moment in my whole entire life, the whole team's life... It's a great feeling."
