Heritage Hills’ Todd Wilkerson: ‘I’m very proud of this group’
Video Details
Head coach Todd Wilkerson says he's proud of his team and all they've accomplished this year: "They did all the right things. They got strong, they stayed together, they played great football. They're great kids and great students."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879