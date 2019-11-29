Chatard’s Rob Doyle: ‘Our kids worked really hard’ in state title
Head coach Rob Doyle on winning Bishop Chatard's first state title since 2015: "Our kids worked really hard... This senior class, these kids I've been with them for four years. It's a special group. Love every single one of them, we're blessed to have them."
