McMillan unsatisfied with the defensive effort in Pacers’ victory
Video Details
The Pacers were firing on all cylinders offensively, but Nate McMillan says they must improve on the other side of the ball: "We're going to need to be better defensively... I felt like all game long we were trading baskets."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879