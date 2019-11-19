McMillan: ‘The bench came in and got us going’ in win over Nets
Nate McMillan praises Justin Holiday after the Pacers' victory in Brooklyn: "Justin has been kind of the glue for us. He's been playing everywhere. ... He's drawn that assignment of these tough offensive players, guarding those guys."
