Holiday says he and Mitrou-Long ‘just tried to play with confidence’ against Nets
Video Details
- Aaron Holiday
- Aaron Holiday
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Justin Holiday
- Naz Mitrou-Long
-
Aaron Holiday treasures every game he gets to play alongside his brother Justin: "It's a blessing to have him. I thank God every day that he's on my team."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879