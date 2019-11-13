McMillan after victory: ‘We’re starting to see what guys are capable of doing’
Nate McMillan on the Pacers' lopsided victory: "We have a lot of new faces out there, it's going to take some time for them to build the chemistry, build the trust in each other. We're starting to see what guys are capable of doing."
