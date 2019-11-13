Sabonis: ‘It was a solid team effort’ in win over Thunder
Video Details
Domantas Sabonis after the Pacers win their fourth game in a row: "We just need that time to find that chemistry... This team is hungry to be better and that's what we've been doing."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879