McDermott on 19-point game: ‘These guys did a great job of finding me’
Video Details
- Central
- Doug McDermott
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Goga Bitadze
- Indiana Pacers
- Southeast
- Washington Wizards
-
McDermott on Holiday's strong night: "Aaron in the first unit was huge. It was great to see a guy off the bench come in and do a good job."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879