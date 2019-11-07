Warren: ‘I just want to work on being efficient and being myself’
Video Details
T.J. Warren says he's starting to find his spots within the Pacers' offense: "I'm just going to be aggressive out there. My teammates do a good job of getting me in my spots and getting me where I can be most effective."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879