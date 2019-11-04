Jeremy Lamb: ‘It’s a lot more wins that we feel we can get’
Jeremy Lamb on his upcoming return to Charlotte, where he played from 2015-19: "It'll be a lot of people supporting, but in terms of the game, it's about us — it's about the team I'm on now. It's about getting better every day, trying to get better as a team."
